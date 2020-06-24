All apartments in Columbus
2659 Sullivant Avenue
2659 Sullivant Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2659 Sullivant Avenue, Columbus, OH 43204
South Central Hilltop

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR, 1 Bth Duplex, Call 614-361-3919 for details.

Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount

DO NOT APPLY IF:
You have previous evictions, felonies.
No section 8 Accepted.

Pet friendly. $50/Mo per pet or 1 Time $500 fee per pet.
No Pit Bulls or any Breed listed in our restriction policy. Contact 614-361-3919 for details.
Photo of pet required.

Rental Terms: Rent: $710, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $710, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2659 Sullivant Avenue have any available units?
2659 Sullivant Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2659 Sullivant Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2659 Sullivant Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2659 Sullivant Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2659 Sullivant Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2659 Sullivant Avenue offer parking?
No, 2659 Sullivant Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2659 Sullivant Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2659 Sullivant Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2659 Sullivant Avenue have a pool?
No, 2659 Sullivant Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2659 Sullivant Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2659 Sullivant Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2659 Sullivant Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2659 Sullivant Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2659 Sullivant Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2659 Sullivant Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
