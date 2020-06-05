All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 25 2020 at 6:31 AM

265 N. 22nd St - 1

265 N 22nd St · No Longer Available
Location

265 N 22nd St, Columbus, OH 43203
King-Lincoln Bronzeville

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Just renovated and on the market. Gorgeous two bedroom with window a/c units. Kitchen all redone with great counter top and stainless steel appliances. Nice big backyard and balcony off living room.
Pet friendly unit with monthly pet fee and pet deposit.
Apply online at www.parkerrealtyassociates.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 265 N. 22nd St - 1 have any available units?
265 N. 22nd St - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 265 N. 22nd St - 1 have?
Some of 265 N. 22nd St - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 265 N. 22nd St - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
265 N. 22nd St - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 N. 22nd St - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 265 N. 22nd St - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 265 N. 22nd St - 1 offer parking?
No, 265 N. 22nd St - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 265 N. 22nd St - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 N. 22nd St - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 N. 22nd St - 1 have a pool?
No, 265 N. 22nd St - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 265 N. 22nd St - 1 have accessible units?
No, 265 N. 22nd St - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 265 N. 22nd St - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 N. 22nd St - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
