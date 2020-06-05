265 N. 22nd St - 1

265 N 22nd St, Columbus, OH 43203 King-Lincoln Bronzeville
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Just renovated and on the market. Gorgeous two bedroom with window a/c units. Kitchen all redone with great counter top and stainless steel appliances. Nice big backyard and balcony off living room. Pet friendly unit with monthly pet fee and pet deposit. Apply online at www.parkerrealtyassociates.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
