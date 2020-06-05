265 N. 22nd St - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Just renovated and on the market. Gorgeous two bedroom with window a/c units. Kitchen all redone with great counter top and stainless steel appliances. Nice big backyard and balcony off living room.

Pet friendly unit with monthly pet fee and pet deposit.

Apply online at www.parkerrealtyassociates.com