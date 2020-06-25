Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 265 E 11th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
265 E 11th Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
265 E 11th Ave
265 East Eleventh Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Weinland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
265 East Eleventh Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
265 E 11th Ave Available 08/19/19 -
(RLNE4665152)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 265 E 11th Ave have any available units?
265 E 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 265 E 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
265 E 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 265 E 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 265 E 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 265 E 11th Ave offer parking?
No, 265 E 11th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 265 E 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 265 E 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 265 E 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 265 E 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 265 E 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 265 E 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 265 E 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 265 E 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 265 E 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 265 E 11th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Lakes Of Olentangy
396 Summerwind Ln
Columbus, OH 43035
Island Club
2225 Montego Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Aston Place
111 W 3rd Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Fenimore
5746 Leila Lane
Columbus, OH 43081
The Rise
805 Cleveland Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Copley Park
7505 Worthington Galena Rd
Columbus, OH 43085
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing