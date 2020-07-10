All apartments in Columbus
Location

264 N Powell Cir, Columbus, OH 43204
North Hilltop

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
Move in Special: $400 deposit! 6 Months Free Wifi!

These apartments have been completely redone on the inside, almost every feature is brand new! Downstair units ONLY available (require stairs to access)

Contact us today to schedule your showing!

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.
*Pets under 10 pounds only. *Other restrictions may apply.

To Schedule a showing, Fill Out An Application*, or view our other properties, please visit us at CoreRentalsOhio.com

*$30 non refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 264 Powell Circle - A have any available units?
264 Powell Circle - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 264 Powell Circle - A have?
Some of 264 Powell Circle - A's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 264 Powell Circle - A currently offering any rent specials?
264 Powell Circle - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 264 Powell Circle - A pet-friendly?
Yes, 264 Powell Circle - A is pet friendly.
Does 264 Powell Circle - A offer parking?
No, 264 Powell Circle - A does not offer parking.
Does 264 Powell Circle - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 264 Powell Circle - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 264 Powell Circle - A have a pool?
No, 264 Powell Circle - A does not have a pool.
Does 264 Powell Circle - A have accessible units?
No, 264 Powell Circle - A does not have accessible units.
Does 264 Powell Circle - A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 264 Powell Circle - A has units with dishwashers.

