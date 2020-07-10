264 Powell Circle - A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

Move in Special: $400 deposit! 6 Months Free Wifi!



These apartments have been completely redone on the inside, almost every feature is brand new! Downstair units ONLY available (require stairs to access)



Contact us today to schedule your showing!



Preferred Tenants Will Have:

Credit Score Around 600

Income 3X Monthly Rent

No Recent Evictions

No Criminal Background



$250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.

*Pets under 10 pounds only. *Other restrictions may apply.



To Schedule a showing, Fill Out An Application*, or view our other properties, please visit us at CoreRentalsOhio.com



*$30 non refundable application fee.