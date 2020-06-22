2636 Sandbury Boulevard

Amenities

This 2 bedroom,1 bath townhome has fresh paint throughout. It has a generous sized living room and partially finished basement. Dublin Schools. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeway, etc.



Sorry, no section 8 on this property.



Monthly water/sewer fee based on number of occupants.



1 occupant - $45 per month, 2 occupants, $55 per month, 3 occupants, $65 per month and 4 occupants $75 per month.



1 year lease minimum. $750/month $750 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.



Pet Policy:

Pets welcome with a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit. $25/month per pet. Two pets max.

Contact us to schedule a showing.