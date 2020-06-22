All apartments in Columbus
2636 Sandbury Boulevard
2636 Sandbury Boulevard

2636 Sandbury Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2636 Sandbury Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 2 bedroom,1 bath townhome has fresh paint throughout. It has a generous sized living room and partially finished basement. Dublin Schools. Close to shopping, restaurants, freeway, etc.

Sorry, no section 8 on this property.

Monthly water/sewer fee based on number of occupants.

1 occupant - $45 per month, 2 occupants, $55 per month, 3 occupants, $65 per month and 4 occupants $75 per month.

1 year lease minimum. $750/month $750 deposit. $40 application fee per adult. $100 holding fee due at application.

Pet Policy:
Pets welcome with a $250 nonrefundable pet deposit. $25/month per pet. Two pets max.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

