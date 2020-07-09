All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

263 Detroit Avenue

263 Detroit Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

263 Detroit Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Italian Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest suite
pet friendly
• Beautiful two bedroom two and a half bathroom single family home with lots of updates.
• Updated fully equipped kitchen.
• Restroom convienitely located downstairs
• Spacious living room features brick fireplace (fireplace is decorative and not for use).
• Master bedroom features two closets.
• Master bathroom is conveniently located off the master suite.
• Guest bathroom is convienitely located off of the guest suite.
• Washer and dryer are provided.
• Small patio area and backyard located off of the kitchen.
• Located minutes from the Short North District.
• Located on the COTA bus line.

• Property Restrictions •
Pet Policy:Cats and dogs permitted.
No exotic pets.
Smoking Policy: No Smoking.
Section 8 Policy: No Section 8.

• Property Description Details •
Flooring: Mixed
Parking: Street parking
Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer /
Property Type: House
Utilities Included: None
Yard: Back Yard
A/C: Central
Landscaping: Tenant responsibility

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
Application Fee: $40 per person (18 and older).
Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month’s rent, depending on credit score.
Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).
Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your past landlord.
Lease Length: Typically 1 year
Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available
It's important to us that your new home is in tip-top shape and 100% ready for you to move in. Please allow up to 5 business days after approval for final property inspection, cleaning, and move-in preparation activities.

• Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial •
Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.
Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.
Credit score below 575 (640 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.
Combined monthly household income of less than 3x rent. Income is combined for multiple applicants.
Unable to show clean rental history (unless first time renting).
We do not rent to practicing attorneys, law students, lawmakers, or property managers.
This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.

Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 Detroit Avenue have any available units?
263 Detroit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 263 Detroit Avenue have?
Some of 263 Detroit Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 263 Detroit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
263 Detroit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 Detroit Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 263 Detroit Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 263 Detroit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 263 Detroit Avenue offers parking.
Does 263 Detroit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 Detroit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 Detroit Avenue have a pool?
No, 263 Detroit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 263 Detroit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 263 Detroit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 263 Detroit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 263 Detroit Avenue has units with dishwashers.

