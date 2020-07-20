All apartments in Columbus
2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue
2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue

Location

2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue, Columbus, OH 43016
Sawmill Forest

Amenities

There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (IF NOT INSTALLED ALREADY, KITCHEN APPLIANCES WILL BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue have any available units?
2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue offer parking?
No, 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue have a pool?
No, 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2627 Sawmill Forest Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
