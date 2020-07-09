Amenities

2627 Atwood Terrace Available 02/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home North Linden - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single story house in Linden area. Hardwood floors. Central AC. Basement offers plenty of storage space. Washer Dryer Hookups. Covered and screened back patio. Fenced back yard. Detached 1 car garage and offstreet parking. Minutes from OSU and Downtown. This is a smoke-free house. To schedule a showing please call or text Mike Shehata at (614) 596-3004.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5472094)