2627 Atwood Terrace
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

2627 Atwood Terrace

2627 Atwood Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2627 Atwood Terrace, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2627 Atwood Terrace Available 02/01/20 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Single Family Home North Linden - Cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom single story house in Linden area. Hardwood floors. Central AC. Basement offers plenty of storage space. Washer Dryer Hookups. Covered and screened back patio. Fenced back yard. Detached 1 car garage and offstreet parking. Minutes from OSU and Downtown. This is a smoke-free house. To schedule a showing please call or text Mike Shehata at (614) 596-3004.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5472094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2627 Atwood Terrace have any available units?
2627 Atwood Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2627 Atwood Terrace have?
Some of 2627 Atwood Terrace's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2627 Atwood Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
2627 Atwood Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2627 Atwood Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 2627 Atwood Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2627 Atwood Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 2627 Atwood Terrace offers parking.
Does 2627 Atwood Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2627 Atwood Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2627 Atwood Terrace have a pool?
No, 2627 Atwood Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 2627 Atwood Terrace have accessible units?
No, 2627 Atwood Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 2627 Atwood Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 2627 Atwood Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.

