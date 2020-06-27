All apartments in Columbus
2620 Summit St
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

2620 Summit St

2620 Summit Street · No Longer Available
Location

2620 Summit Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Glen Echo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/05/19 2620 Summit St - Property Id: 137313

Wow! This beautiful 99- year old home is sure to please! Original oak hardwoods and tons of character compliment modern updates such as new windows, a new furnace, 5 new ceiling fans, central air and more! 3 spacious bedrooms with tons of storage space in the dry basement, attic storage area, and private garage bay. Home features two parking spaces; one garage bay and one private parking pad. Duplex is shared with the home owner, however, this home features private entrances, private fenced yards, private garage bays, attics and basements. Dry basement features an as-is washer dryer set, work bench, and side entrance. Back yard is maintenance by the home owner, and includes a paver patio, sidewalk and concrete pad for entertaining. Don't miss out on this one of a kind living opportunity in Glen Echo!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/137313p
Property Id 137313

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5022579)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

