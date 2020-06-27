2620 Summit St

Amenities

Wow! This beautiful 99- year old home is sure to please! Original oak hardwoods and tons of character compliment modern updates such as new windows, a new furnace, 5 new ceiling fans, central air and more! 3 spacious bedrooms with tons of storage space in the dry basement, attic storage area, and private garage bay. Home features two parking spaces; one garage bay and one private parking pad. Duplex is shared with the home owner, however, this home features private entrances, private fenced yards, private garage bays, attics and basements. Dry basement features an as-is washer dryer set, work bench, and side entrance. Back yard is maintenance by the home owner, and includes a paver patio, sidewalk and concrete pad for entertaining. Don't miss out on this one of a kind living opportunity in Glen Echo!

