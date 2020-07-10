All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 29 2019 at 11:22 PM

2608 Christine Blvd

2608 Christine Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Christine Boulevard, Columbus, OH 43231
Northern Woods

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Recently Updated Townhouse with reserved parking.

Preferred Tenants Will Have:
Credit Score Around 600
Income 3X Monthly Rent
No Recent Evictions
No Criminal Background

Pets under 30lbs $250 Pet Fee, $25 Monthly Pet Rent.

To Schedule a Showing, please visit https://calendly.com/corerentals

To Fill Out An Application*, Or View Other Properties Go To CoreRentalsOhio.com

We do not advertise properties on Craigslist, If this property was found on craigslist please contact us at CoreRentalsOhio.com

Actual unit may vary slightly from the pictures

*$30 non refundable application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Christine Blvd have any available units?
2608 Christine Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Christine Blvd have?
Some of 2608 Christine Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Christine Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Christine Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Christine Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2608 Christine Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 2608 Christine Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Christine Blvd offers parking.
Does 2608 Christine Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Christine Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Christine Blvd have a pool?
No, 2608 Christine Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Christine Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2608 Christine Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Christine Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2608 Christine Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

