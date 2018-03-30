All apartments in Columbus
2591 Racher Dr
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:50 PM

2591 Racher Dr

2591 Racher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2591 Racher Drive, Columbus, OH 43065
Summit View Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large SFscreened porch, deck,fplace,Dublin schools - Property Id: 248677

Spacious single family, Dublin schools. 4 br. 2.5 baths Great room,with vaulted ceiling, fireplace, formal dining room, large kitchen with all appliances, tons of cabinet and counter space.. granite counter tops, eating space. FIRST FLOOR master, FIRST FLOOR utility room..
fabulous rec room!!!!, screened porch, deck,,fenced yard. 2 car attached garage.Neutral decor..
Sorry, for some reason my pix are not great!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248677
Property Id 248677

(RLNE5658463)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2591 Racher Dr have any available units?
2591 Racher Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2591 Racher Dr have?
Some of 2591 Racher Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2591 Racher Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2591 Racher Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2591 Racher Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2591 Racher Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2591 Racher Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2591 Racher Dr offers parking.
Does 2591 Racher Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2591 Racher Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2591 Racher Dr have a pool?
No, 2591 Racher Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2591 Racher Dr have accessible units?
No, 2591 Racher Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2591 Racher Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2591 Racher Dr has units with dishwashers.

