Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
258 E 19TH
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
258 E 19TH
258 E 19th Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
258 E 19th Ave, Columbus, OH 43201
Iuka Ravine
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
258 E 19TH Available 08/19/20 -
(RLNE4665149)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 258 E 19TH have any available units?
258 E 19TH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 258 E 19TH currently offering any rent specials?
258 E 19TH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 258 E 19TH pet-friendly?
No, 258 E 19TH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 258 E 19TH offer parking?
No, 258 E 19TH does not offer parking.
Does 258 E 19TH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 258 E 19TH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 258 E 19TH have a pool?
No, 258 E 19TH does not have a pool.
Does 258 E 19TH have accessible units?
No, 258 E 19TH does not have accessible units.
Does 258 E 19TH have units with dishwashers?
No, 258 E 19TH does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 258 E 19TH have units with air conditioning?
No, 258 E 19TH does not have units with air conditioning.
