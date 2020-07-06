All apartments in Columbus
Last updated December 28 2019 at 7:55 AM

2539 Medary Avenue

Location

2539 Medary Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 Bedroom Free Standing Unit, Murphy Or Sofa Bed Needed...Minutes From OSU and Clintonville...Perfect For Grad Students....Call 614-361-3919!!! - Current & Prior rental history must have active phone and email address.
Financial Qualification must be combined gross income at least three (3) times the monthly rent amount ...CALL 614-361-3919!!!

DO NOT APPLY IF: You have previous evictions within 5 years, felonies.

1 Time $125 administration Fee.

Go To www.cbus4rent.com To Apply....

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5350397)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2539 Medary Avenue have any available units?
2539 Medary Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2539 Medary Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2539 Medary Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2539 Medary Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2539 Medary Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2539 Medary Avenue offer parking?
No, 2539 Medary Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2539 Medary Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2539 Medary Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2539 Medary Avenue have a pool?
No, 2539 Medary Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2539 Medary Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2539 Medary Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2539 Medary Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2539 Medary Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2539 Medary Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2539 Medary Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

