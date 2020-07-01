All apartments in Columbus
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:04 PM

Location

2535 Stonington Avenue, Columbus, OH 43123
Stonebridge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 Stonington Avenue have any available units?
2535 Stonington Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2535 Stonington Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Stonington Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Stonington Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2535 Stonington Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2535 Stonington Avenue offer parking?
No, 2535 Stonington Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2535 Stonington Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 Stonington Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Stonington Avenue have a pool?
No, 2535 Stonington Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2535 Stonington Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2535 Stonington Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Stonington Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 Stonington Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 Stonington Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 Stonington Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

