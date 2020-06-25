All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2535 Azelda Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2535 Azelda Street
Last updated April 22 2019 at 4:18 PM

2535 Azelda Street

2535 Azelda Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2535 Azelda Street, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic, centrally located home with spacious yard, ample storage and plenty of space to entertain including finished basement with full bar and fireplace! Make your appointment to view and apply for this wonderful home today! Call or text Harvey at 901-484-9751 for the quickest response.

Pets accepted (see terms below).

*We are currently not accepting Section 8*

**If inquiring about the property, please include answers to the following questions
1. Have you ever been evicted?
2. Have you or anyone moving in been charged with a crime?
3. Do you have a Section 8 voucher?
4. Can you show proof of monthly income 3x the rent amount?
5. Do you have any pets? (Pet fees are $300 non-refundable deposit and $25 per month per pet.)
6. When do you need to move?
7. Have you driven by the property?
8. Do you understand that you must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000 and add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy?
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
Utilities not included in rent.

THIS PROPERTY OFFERED BY SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2535 Azelda Street have any available units?
2535 Azelda Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2535 Azelda Street currently offering any rent specials?
2535 Azelda Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2535 Azelda Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2535 Azelda Street is pet friendly.
Does 2535 Azelda Street offer parking?
No, 2535 Azelda Street does not offer parking.
Does 2535 Azelda Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2535 Azelda Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2535 Azelda Street have a pool?
No, 2535 Azelda Street does not have a pool.
Does 2535 Azelda Street have accessible units?
No, 2535 Azelda Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2535 Azelda Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2535 Azelda Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2535 Azelda Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2535 Azelda Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Charles at Riggins Run
5252 Riggins Run Rd
Columbus, OH 43016
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
303
303 South Front Street
Columbus, OH 43215
985 High at the Castle
985 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct
Columbus, OH 43224
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln
Columbus, OH 43235

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing