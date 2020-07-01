Available 04/05/20 1 bed on the East Side - Property Id: 231768
Cozy loft style 1 bed 1 bath apartment off Courtright Rd on the East Side of Columbus. Close to the highway and multiple schools. Fenced in complex and close to the bus route. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/231768 Property Id 231768
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2533 Courtright Rd have any available units?
2533 Courtright Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2533 Courtright Rd have?
Some of 2533 Courtright Rd's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2533 Courtright Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2533 Courtright Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2533 Courtright Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2533 Courtright Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2533 Courtright Rd offer parking?
No, 2533 Courtright Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2533 Courtright Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2533 Courtright Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2533 Courtright Rd have a pool?
No, 2533 Courtright Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2533 Courtright Rd have accessible units?
No, 2533 Courtright Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2533 Courtright Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2533 Courtright Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
