Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors cats allowed parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly

Huge Brick 1/2 Double - Very Charming 1/2 double on north campus / south Clintonville area. This unit offers a mud-room, kitchen, LR / DR on the 1st floor. 3 Bedrooms, full bath, shared porch on the 2nd floor. Attic is finished with 2 rooms and full bath for additional space. Basement is unfinished with plenty of storage and washer and dryer hookups. This unit has central air and offers 2 off-street parking spaces.



(RLNE3793918)