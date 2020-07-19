Rent Calculator
2527 Lexington Ave
2527 Lexington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2527 Lexington Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
North Linden
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3BR/1BA - $925/Month - 2527 Lexington Avenue - Gorgeous 3-bedroom home located on the North end of Columbus. This home is ready for move in. Please contact Bailey to schedule a showing! (614) 949-3624
**No evictions in past 5 years
**No Section 8
(RLNE4590403)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2527 Lexington Ave have any available units?
2527 Lexington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2527 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2527 Lexington Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2527 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 2527 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2527 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Lexington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 2527 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 2527 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Lexington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Lexington Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 Lexington Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
