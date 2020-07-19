2527 Lexington Ave

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3BR/1BA - $925/Month - 2527 Lexington Avenue - Gorgeous 3-bedroom home located on the North end of Columbus. This home is ready for move in. Please contact Bailey to schedule a showing! (614) 949-3624



**No evictions in past 5 years



**No Section 8



(RLNE4590403)