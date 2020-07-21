2517 Courtright Rd

Amenities

pet friendly carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 04/05/20 The Village at Courtright - Property Id: 217767



Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on the East Side of Columbus. Minutes from the highway and multiple schools. Fenced in community. Call to schedule a showing today!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217767

Property Id 217767



(RLNE5521378)