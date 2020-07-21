All apartments in Columbus
2517 Courtright Rd
2517 Courtright Rd

2517 Courtright Road · No Longer Available
Location

2517 Courtright Road, Columbus, OH 43232
Glenbrook

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
range
oven
refrigerator
Available 04/05/20 The Village at Courtright - Property Id: 217767

Spacious 1 bedroom apartment on the East Side of Columbus. Minutes from the highway and multiple schools. Fenced in community. Call to schedule a showing today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/217767
Property Id 217767

(RLNE5521378)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2517 Courtright Rd have any available units?
2517 Courtright Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2517 Courtright Rd have?
Some of 2517 Courtright Rd's amenities include pet friendly, carpet, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2517 Courtright Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2517 Courtright Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2517 Courtright Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2517 Courtright Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2517 Courtright Rd offer parking?
No, 2517 Courtright Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2517 Courtright Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2517 Courtright Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2517 Courtright Rd have a pool?
No, 2517 Courtright Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2517 Courtright Rd have accessible units?
No, 2517 Courtright Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2517 Courtright Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2517 Courtright Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
