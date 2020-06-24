Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2513 Deming.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2513 Deming
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2513 Deming
2513 Deming Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2513 Deming Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2513 Deming Available 08/01/20 - Recently renovated/updated 3 bedroom 1.5 baths single family house with 2 off-street parking places. Washer and dryer. Very large kitchen. Fenced in backyard.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3362606)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2513 Deming have any available units?
2513 Deming doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2513 Deming currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Deming is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Deming pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Deming is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 2513 Deming offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Deming offers parking.
Does 2513 Deming have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 Deming offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Deming have a pool?
No, 2513 Deming does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Deming have accessible units?
No, 2513 Deming does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Deming have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Deming does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Deming have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 Deming does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing