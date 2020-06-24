All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2513 Deming.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2513 Deming
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

2513 Deming

2513 Deming Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2513 Deming Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
2513 Deming Available 08/01/20 - Recently renovated/updated 3 bedroom 1.5 baths single family house with 2 off-street parking places. Washer and dryer. Very large kitchen. Fenced in backyard.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3362606)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2513 Deming have any available units?
2513 Deming doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2513 Deming currently offering any rent specials?
2513 Deming is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2513 Deming pet-friendly?
No, 2513 Deming is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2513 Deming offer parking?
Yes, 2513 Deming offers parking.
Does 2513 Deming have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2513 Deming offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2513 Deming have a pool?
No, 2513 Deming does not have a pool.
Does 2513 Deming have accessible units?
No, 2513 Deming does not have accessible units.
Does 2513 Deming have units with dishwashers?
No, 2513 Deming does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2513 Deming have units with air conditioning?
No, 2513 Deming does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Club at Polaris
1038 Bayridge Drive
Columbus, OH 43035
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Runaway Bay Apartments
1480 Runaway Bay Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
Heritage Apartments in Grandview
1361 Presidential Dr
Columbus, OH 43212
40 West
40 West Third Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr
Columbus, OH 43231
Estates at New Albany
4701 Rexwood Dr
Columbus, OH 43230

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing