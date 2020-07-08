249 Benfield Ave.

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

4 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End ,Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-756-6959 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!



ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!

**We Accept ITIN's**



Handyman special!!

Nice area!

Large yard!! Extra lot included!!

2 car garage

Large open kitchen!!

Fenced in yard

Great starter home!!

Buy for the same price as renting!!

Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!

This home is ready for a new buyer today!



This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!

Simply $5000 down and $990 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!

Just a small total of $99,000 or best offer!!



(RLNE5732484)