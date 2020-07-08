All apartments in Columbus
249 Benfield Ave.
249 Benfield Ave.

249 Benfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

249 Benfield Avenue, Columbus, OH 43207

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
4 Bedroom, 1 Bath, South End ,Owner Financing Available...CALL 614-756-6959 For Details!!! - No banks, no hassles. No waiting for months for approval!! Get approved instantly, and move in same day!!!

ONCE AGAIN NO CREDIT CHECKS!!
**We Accept ITIN's**

Handyman special!!
Nice area!
Large yard!! Extra lot included!!
2 car garage
Large open kitchen!!
Fenced in yard
Great starter home!!
Buy for the same price as renting!!
Minor touches to make this home ready for you!!
This home is ready for a new buyer today!

This home is an amazing deal and wont last long!
Simply $5000 down and $990 per month plus taxes and insurance and this one is yours today!
Just a small total of $99,000 or best offer!!

(RLNE5732484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 Benfield Ave. have any available units?
249 Benfield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 249 Benfield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
249 Benfield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 Benfield Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 249 Benfield Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 249 Benfield Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 249 Benfield Ave. offers parking.
Does 249 Benfield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 Benfield Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 Benfield Ave. have a pool?
No, 249 Benfield Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 249 Benfield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 249 Benfield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 249 Benfield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 Benfield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 249 Benfield Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 249 Benfield Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

