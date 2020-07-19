All apartments in Columbus
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2463 Dunsworth Drive

2463 Dunsworth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2463 Dunsworth Drive, Columbus, OH 43235
Foxboro

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2463 Dunsworth Drive have any available units?
2463 Dunsworth Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2463 Dunsworth Drive have?
Some of 2463 Dunsworth Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2463 Dunsworth Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2463 Dunsworth Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2463 Dunsworth Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2463 Dunsworth Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2463 Dunsworth Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2463 Dunsworth Drive offers parking.
Does 2463 Dunsworth Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2463 Dunsworth Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2463 Dunsworth Drive have a pool?
No, 2463 Dunsworth Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2463 Dunsworth Drive have accessible units?
No, 2463 Dunsworth Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2463 Dunsworth Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2463 Dunsworth Drive has units with dishwashers.
