Columbus, OH
2459 Ben Dougan Lane
Last updated August 4 2019 at 5:23 AM

2459 Ben Dougan Lane

2459 Ben Dougan Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2459 Ben Dougan Lane, Columbus, OH 43229
Northern Woods

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 bed 1 Bath Garden style Townhouse Apartment. All Electric. Washer and Dryer provided. Walk in closet. This unit comes with assigned parking. Please send your applications through this link:

https://douganlane.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp

There is a $30 application fee for credit and background checks.
Garden Townhouse Apartment

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2459 Ben Dougan Lane have any available units?
2459 Ben Dougan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2459 Ben Dougan Lane have?
Some of 2459 Ben Dougan Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2459 Ben Dougan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2459 Ben Dougan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2459 Ben Dougan Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2459 Ben Dougan Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2459 Ben Dougan Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2459 Ben Dougan Lane offers parking.
Does 2459 Ben Dougan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2459 Ben Dougan Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2459 Ben Dougan Lane have a pool?
No, 2459 Ben Dougan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2459 Ben Dougan Lane have accessible units?
No, 2459 Ben Dougan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2459 Ben Dougan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2459 Ben Dougan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
