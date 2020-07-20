2459 Ben Dougan Lane, Columbus, OH 43229 Northern Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 1 bed 1 Bath Garden style Townhouse Apartment. All Electric. Washer and Dryer provided. Walk in closet. This unit comes with assigned parking. Please send your applications through this link: