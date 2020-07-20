2459 Ben Dougan Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 1 bed 1 Bath Garden style Townhouse Apartment. All Electric. Washer and Dryer provided. Walk in closet. This unit comes with assigned parking. Please send your applications through this link:



https://douganlane.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp



There is a $30 application fee for credit and background checks.

