Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

2442 Taymouth Rd

2442 Taymouth Road · No Longer Available
Location

2442 Taymouth Road, Columbus, OH 43229
Forest Park East

Amenities

dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Charming 3 Bedroom home in Westerville Schools. Includes bonus room in the basement with half bath. Nice backyard with shed included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2442 Taymouth Rd have any available units?
2442 Taymouth Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 2442 Taymouth Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2442 Taymouth Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2442 Taymouth Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2442 Taymouth Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2442 Taymouth Rd offer parking?
Yes, 2442 Taymouth Rd offers parking.
Does 2442 Taymouth Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2442 Taymouth Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2442 Taymouth Rd have a pool?
No, 2442 Taymouth Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2442 Taymouth Rd have accessible units?
No, 2442 Taymouth Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2442 Taymouth Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2442 Taymouth Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 2442 Taymouth Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2442 Taymouth Rd has units with air conditioning.
