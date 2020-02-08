Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 244 King Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
244 King Ave.
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
244 King Ave.
244 King Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
244 King Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
South Campus
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
244 King Ave. Available 08/19/19 -
(RLNE4417516)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 244 King Ave. have any available units?
244 King Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 244 King Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
244 King Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 King Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 244 King Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Columbus
.
Does 244 King Ave. offer parking?
No, 244 King Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 244 King Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 King Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 King Ave. have a pool?
No, 244 King Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 244 King Ave. have accessible units?
No, 244 King Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 244 King Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 244 King Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 244 King Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 King Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hidden Creek
4800 Hall Rd
Columbus, OH 43228
River Oaks
2299 River Oaks Dr
Columbus, OH 43228
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
The Commons at Olentangy
4765 Blairfield Dr
Columbus, OH 43214
The Brunner Building
936 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43201
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard
Columbus, OH 43081
The Meridian
1401 Aschinger Blvd
Columbus, OH 43212
Saw Mill Village Apartments
6900 Sawmill Village Dr
Columbus, OH 43235
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing