Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
244 Hudson st
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM
244 Hudson st
244 East Hudson Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
244 East Hudson Street, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom North Campus Double - 3 Bedroom one bath half double on north campus. Wood floors, laundry in basement, small back yard just minutes from OSU north campus.
(RLNE4844539)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 244 Hudson st have any available units?
244 Hudson st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 244 Hudson st have?
Some of 244 Hudson st's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 244 Hudson st currently offering any rent specials?
244 Hudson st is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Hudson st pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Hudson st is pet friendly.
Does 244 Hudson st offer parking?
No, 244 Hudson st does not offer parking.
Does 244 Hudson st have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 244 Hudson st offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Hudson st have a pool?
No, 244 Hudson st does not have a pool.
Does 244 Hudson st have accessible units?
No, 244 Hudson st does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Hudson st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Hudson st has units with dishwashers.
