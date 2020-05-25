244 E Oakland Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/26338c70f1 ----

With over 1,600 sq feet of living space, this four bedroom, two bathroom home located in the heart of central off-campus housing is just minutes away from the Ohio State University. This spacious home has hardwood floors. This home also has a large front porch and a fenced in backyard. All appliances (including dishwasher, washer and dryer) are included. Three parking spots are provided.



? Neighborhood and Community Amenities ?

Conveniently located near OSU campus.

? Property Restrictions ?

Pet Policy: Dogs are allowed and cats are allowed. There is a $50/mo pet rent (per pet). No exotic pets.

Smoking Policy: No Smoking.

Section 8 Policy: No Section 8.



? Property Description Details ?

Flooring: Hardwood flooring throughout the property.

Parking: Off street parking (3 spots)

Kitchen/Laundry Appliances Included: Stove / Fridge / Dishwasher / Washer / Dryer

Property Type: Single Family

Utilities Included: None

Yard: Fenced In

A/C: Central



? Application, Lease Terms, and Fees ?

Application Fee: $40 per person( 18 and older).

Security Deposit: Equal to 1 month?s rent, depending on credit score.

Additional Fees: Lease-Signing Admin Fee (10% of rent). If applicable: Pet Rent ($50 per pet), Pet Acceptance Fee ($100 one-time nonrefundable).

Application Turnaround Time: 1-2 business days, depending on how quickly we get required information from you and your landlord.

Lease Length: Start date is Aug 12th, 2019 End date is July 31, 2020.

Lease to Purchase Option: Not Available



? Company Policy - Common Reasons for Denial ?

Evictions or eviction filings in the last 5 years.

Certain criminal convictions in the last 10 years.

Credit score below 541 (625 for normal deposit). Scores are averaged for multiple applicants.

We do not rent to practicing attorneys, lawmakers, or property managers.

This is not a complete list of qualifications, but a summary.



Primary Leasing Agent: Tiffany Haynes



*Special Note: If you would like to see a property but your preferred date and time is NOT available, please contact me tiffany@rlpmg.com or 614-725-3059 X106*



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

? Who am I renting from? ?

RL Property Management manages this property on behalf of the property owner. We take pride in the units that we manage, and treat them as we would our own. This means you can expect a well-maintained property, prompt service, and helpful responses if you have any questions or concerns. We manage homes and small apartment communities throughout Columbus and nearby areas. Our company has a 24/7 emergency maintenance hotline, online payments, and other convenience features to make things easier for our residents. Our office is located just east of downtown Columbus and is staffed daily with friendly and helpful team members who want to make your stay as simple and easy as possible. You can find out more about our company at our website, www.rlpmg.com.