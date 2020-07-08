2437 Nugget Drive

Amenities
ABOUT
This newly remodeled home located in Grove City, OH. Beautiful flooring throughout with an updated kitchen. Come make this your home today! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1140 Sqft.
FEATURES
- Central Air
- Attached single car garage
- Half master bathroom
- Washer/Dryer included
LIVING SPACE
- Hardwood
KITCHEN
-Over the range stainless steel microwave
-Hidden stainless steel sink
- Stainless steel refrigerator
- Stainless steel range
PET POLICY
-Yes, no cats
RENT
-$1400/month
SECTION 8
-No
PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. NO prior evictions!
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1400 X 3= $4200 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE