All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2437 Nugget Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2437 Nugget Drive
Last updated January 23 2020 at 11:50 PM

2437 Nugget Drive

2437 Nugget Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2437 Nugget Drive, Columbus, OH 43123
Stonebridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
ABOUT
This newly remodeled home located in Grove City, OH. Beautiful flooring throughout with an updated kitchen. Come make this your home today! 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, 1140 Sqft.

FEATURES
- Central Air
- Attached single car garage
- Half master bathroom
- Washer/Dryer included

LIVING SPACE
- Hardwood

KITCHEN
-Over the range stainless steel microwave
-Hidden stainless steel sink
- Stainless steel refrigerator
- Stainless steel range

PET POLICY
-Yes, no cats

RENT
-$1400/month

SECTION 8
-No

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. NO prior evictions!
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1400 X 3= $4200 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.
Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2437 Nugget Drive have any available units?
2437 Nugget Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2437 Nugget Drive have?
Some of 2437 Nugget Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2437 Nugget Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2437 Nugget Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2437 Nugget Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2437 Nugget Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2437 Nugget Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2437 Nugget Drive offers parking.
Does 2437 Nugget Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2437 Nugget Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2437 Nugget Drive have a pool?
No, 2437 Nugget Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2437 Nugget Drive have accessible units?
No, 2437 Nugget Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2437 Nugget Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2437 Nugget Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

One Pearl Place
41 E 9th Ave
Columbus, OH 43201
The Bradford At Easton
4150 Silver Springs Ln
Columbus, OH 43230
Graham Park
2390 Harper Isabelle
Columbus, OH 43235
Trotters Park
720 Michigan Ave
Columbus, OH 43215
Highpoint on Columbus Commons
190 S High St
Columbus, OH 43215
LaGrande Jatte
441 East Town Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Lindendale
3554 Lindendale Drive
Columbus, OH 43204
River & Rich
401 West Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing