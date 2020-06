Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

This is a well-finished unit part of a town home. It is located very close to The Ohio State University campus. It has a washer/dryer, furnace/AC and comes with parking. The space has newly renovated granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Tenants will pay electric and water. Water is a $25 monthly fee per tenant.