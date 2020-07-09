243 E 16th Avenue

Amenities
243 E 16th Ave Available 07/30/20 Huge House Near OSU Central Campus! - This beautiful house on 16th is only a few minutes walk to class! It is a huge house with beautiful hardwood floors! Comes equipped with an updated kitchen with a dishwasher and ceramic tile, big bedrooms, a gigantic third floor suite including a bathroom and walk-in closet. The room on the 3rd floor is huge and can fit 2 people if you need space for 7 people. This house has a great front room and a big basement with 2 bathrooms. This house has a nice yard, washer and dryer, and off-street parking available, so don't miss your chance today!
(RLNE1857148)