243 E 16th Avenue
Last updated October 3 2019 at 10:08 AM

243 E 16th Avenue

243 East Sixteenth Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

243 East Sixteenth Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
University

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
243 E 16th Ave Available 07/30/20 Huge House Near OSU Central Campus! - This beautiful house on 16th is only a few minutes walk to class! It is a huge house with beautiful hardwood floors! Comes equipped with an updated kitchen with a dishwasher and ceramic tile, big bedrooms, a gigantic third floor suite including a bathroom and walk-in closet. The room on the 3rd floor is huge and can fit 2 people if you need space for 7 people. This house has a great front room and a big basement with 2 bathrooms. This house has a nice yard, washer and dryer, and off-street parking available, so don't miss your chance today!

(RLNE1857148)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 243 E 16th Avenue have any available units?
243 E 16th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 243 E 16th Avenue have?
Some of 243 E 16th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 243 E 16th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
243 E 16th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 243 E 16th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 243 E 16th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 243 E 16th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 243 E 16th Avenue offers parking.
Does 243 E 16th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 243 E 16th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 243 E 16th Avenue have a pool?
No, 243 E 16th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 243 E 16th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 243 E 16th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 243 E 16th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 243 E 16th Avenue has units with dishwashers.

