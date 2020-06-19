All apartments in Columbus
2422 Joyce Avenue
2422 Joyce Avenue

2422 Joyce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2422 Joyce Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
East Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
2422 Joyce Avenue Available 07/01/20 2422 Joyce Ave (43211) - NO PET--Single family 2 story with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Eat in kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. . Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup. Off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2422 Joyce Avenue have any available units?
2422 Joyce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Joyce Avenue have?
Some of 2422 Joyce Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Joyce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Joyce Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2422 Joyce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2422 Joyce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2422 Joyce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2422 Joyce Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2422 Joyce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2422 Joyce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2422 Joyce Avenue have a pool?
No, 2422 Joyce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2422 Joyce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2422 Joyce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2422 Joyce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2422 Joyce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
