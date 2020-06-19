2422 Joyce Avenue Available 07/01/20 2422 Joyce Ave (43211) - NO PET--Single family 2 story with 2 bedrooms and 1 bath. Eat in kitchen with electric stove and refrigerator. . Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookup. Off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities.
No Pets Allowed
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2422 Joyce Avenue have any available units?
2422 Joyce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2422 Joyce Avenue have?
Some of 2422 Joyce Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2422 Joyce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2422 Joyce Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.