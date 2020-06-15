2418 Indianola Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit



Fantastically remodeled home with current heating & A/C, windows, insulation, electric lines, and plumbing system. Luxurious granite countertop kitchen with ample cabinet space, and HUGE kitchen island! Stainless steel appliances, included range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal under sink. Gorgeous contemporary design!



Laundry and Dryer units included in the basement.



SPACIOUS OFF STREET PARKING AVAILABLE.



Email Sky for a showing!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2674689)