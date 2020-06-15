All apartments in Columbus
2418 Indianola Ave
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

2418 Indianola Ave

2418 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2418 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2 bath unit

Fantastically remodeled home with current heating & A/C, windows, insulation, electric lines, and plumbing system. Luxurious granite countertop kitchen with ample cabinet space, and HUGE kitchen island! Stainless steel appliances, included range/oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and garbage disposal under sink. Gorgeous contemporary design!

Laundry and Dryer units included in the basement.

SPACIOUS OFF STREET PARKING AVAILABLE.

Email Sky for a showing!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2674689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2418 Indianola Ave have any available units?
2418 Indianola Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2418 Indianola Ave have?
Some of 2418 Indianola Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2418 Indianola Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2418 Indianola Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2418 Indianola Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2418 Indianola Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2418 Indianola Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2418 Indianola Ave offers parking.
Does 2418 Indianola Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2418 Indianola Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2418 Indianola Ave have a pool?
No, 2418 Indianola Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2418 Indianola Ave have accessible units?
No, 2418 Indianola Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2418 Indianola Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2418 Indianola Ave has units with dishwashers.
