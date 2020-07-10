239 Collins Avenue

Amenities

ABOUT

Live in a three-bedroom, two & half bathroom, pet-friendly brick duplex. Located in Victorian Village next to Goodale Park. This is the perfect location for you! Easy access to High St in downtown Columbus, Arena District, and the North Market. Two off-street parking spots. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1655 SqFt.



FEATURES

- Central Air/Heat

- Washer/Dryer included

- Tub/Shower



LIVING SPACE

-Wood Flooring

-New Carpet



KITCHEN

- Stainless Steel Range

- Stainless Steel Refrigerator

- Stainless Steel Microwave

- Stainless Steel Dishwasher



PET POLICY

- Yes



Section 8

- No



RENT

$1900/month



If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM



RENTAL GUIDELINES

Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.



No Evictions in the last 3 years.



Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1900 X 3= $5700 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.

If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.



IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING



Two forms of identification

Social security number

Last three addresses and landlord information

Two personal references

Employer information

Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements



Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE