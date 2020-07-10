All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 239 Collins Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
239 Collins Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:50 AM

239 Collins Avenue

239 Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Victorian Village
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

239 Collins Avenue, Columbus, OH 43215
Victorian Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
ABOUT
Live in a three-bedroom, two & half bathroom, pet-friendly brick duplex. Located in Victorian Village next to Goodale Park. This is the perfect location for you! Easy access to High St in downtown Columbus, Arena District, and the North Market. Two off-street parking spots. 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1655 SqFt.

FEATURES
- Central Air/Heat
- Washer/Dryer included
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
-Wood Flooring
-New Carpet

KITCHEN
- Stainless Steel Range
- Stainless Steel Refrigerator
- Stainless Steel Microwave
- Stainless Steel Dishwasher

PET POLICY
- Yes

Section 8
- No

RENT
$1900/month

If this ad is on any other website other than www.S4RE.com, the data provided may be incorrect so contact agent for verification

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM

RENTAL GUIDELINES
Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult.

No Evictions in the last 3 years.

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1900 X 3= $5700 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district.
If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING

Two forms of identification
Social security number
Last three addresses and landlord information
Two personal references
Employer information
Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements

Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 239 Collins Avenue have any available units?
239 Collins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 239 Collins Avenue have?
Some of 239 Collins Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 239 Collins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
239 Collins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 239 Collins Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 239 Collins Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 239 Collins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 239 Collins Avenue offers parking.
Does 239 Collins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 239 Collins Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 239 Collins Avenue have a pool?
No, 239 Collins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 239 Collins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 239 Collins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 239 Collins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 239 Collins Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Quarry
2550 Quarry Lake Dr
Columbus, OH 43204
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd
Columbus, OH 43235
Olentangy Reserve
749 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43240
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
Flats on Vine
205 Vine St
Columbus, OH 43222
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Albany Station
6709 Albany Ridge
Columbus, OH 43054
Orleans
5199 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing