Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2382 Neil Avenue
Last updated April 16 2020 at 10:26 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2382 Neil Avenue
2382 Neil Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2382 Neil Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
cats allowed
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
Cute 2 bedroom close to campus!
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2382-neil-ave-columbus-oh-43202-usa-unit-1/ffcdc69c-876f-4840-830a-ee529021fa33
(RLNE5620826)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2382 Neil Avenue have any available units?
2382 Neil Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2382 Neil Avenue have?
Some of 2382 Neil Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2382 Neil Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2382 Neil Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2382 Neil Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2382 Neil Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2382 Neil Avenue offer parking?
No, 2382 Neil Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2382 Neil Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2382 Neil Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2382 Neil Avenue have a pool?
No, 2382 Neil Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2382 Neil Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2382 Neil Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2382 Neil Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2382 Neil Avenue has units with dishwashers.
