Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
238 E. Kelso
Last updated February 25 2020 at 4:46 AM
238 E. Kelso
238 East Kelso Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
238 East Kelso Road, Columbus, OH 43202
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Great Clintonville half double with lots of space. Three bedroom one bath with basement. Unit has washer dryer hookups and central air conditioning.
Pet friendly with monthly pet fee and pet deposit.
Application online at www.parkerrealtyassociates.com
Great half double located in the heart of Clintonville. Hardwood floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 238 E. Kelso have any available units?
238 E. Kelso doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
What amenities does 238 E. Kelso have?
Some of 238 E. Kelso's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 238 E. Kelso currently offering any rent specials?
238 E. Kelso is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 238 E. Kelso pet-friendly?
Yes, 238 E. Kelso is pet friendly.
Does 238 E. Kelso offer parking?
No, 238 E. Kelso does not offer parking.
Does 238 E. Kelso have units with washers and dryers?
No, 238 E. Kelso does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 238 E. Kelso have a pool?
No, 238 E. Kelso does not have a pool.
Does 238 E. Kelso have accessible units?
No, 238 E. Kelso does not have accessible units.
Does 238 E. Kelso have units with dishwashers?
No, 238 E. Kelso does not have units with dishwashers.
