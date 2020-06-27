238 E. Kelso

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Great Clintonville half double with lots of space. Three bedroom one bath with basement. Unit has washer dryer hookups and central air conditioning.

Pet friendly with monthly pet fee and pet deposit.



Application online at www.parkerrealtyassociates.com

Great half double located in the heart of Clintonville. Hardwood floors throughout.