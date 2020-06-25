237 Rhoads Ave

All apartments in Columbus
Location

237 Rhoads Avenue, Columbus, OH 43205
Franklin Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a beautiful Condo unit filled with historic charm and modern touches. Through the Arched Entry doorway and across the hardwood floors you will see the updated masonry fireplace in the Living Room. Passed the staircase you will enter the Dining Room with deep black tiles that glitter in the natural light from the large set of windows. The open floor plan of the Dining Room attaches to the updated Kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and tin like back splash. Off to the side is the door to the full basement where the Washer and Dryer is kept and plenty of storage space is had. Back up the staircase to the Second floor there is a Bedroom to the Left, Bathroom with beautiful tile work and jetted bathtub. Back into the hallway you pass built in storage and enter on the right another Bedroom. Another beautiful updated masonry fireplace graces the room and two closets are passed another set of large windows. A staircase is in this room that takes you up to a third bonus room. Beautiful exposed brick, solid hardwood floors, and an exhaust fan are great features to this room. Back down to the Kitchen you can exit through the back door to a connected patio area. The shared backyard is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This is a very dog friendly community of responsible pet owners.

3D Tour it now at: https://livetour.istaging.com/1a1b7774-1bce-4194-8dfd-102b107a1da4?ui=true

Schedule an in person appointment NOW at: https://app.tenantturner.com/l/wwwrentingohiocom

No cats.
Small dogs, 30lbs and under only.

Additional Pet Deposit and monthly pet rent is applicable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 Rhoads Ave have any available units?
237 Rhoads Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 237 Rhoads Ave have?
Some of 237 Rhoads Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 237 Rhoads Ave currently offering any rent specials?
237 Rhoads Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 Rhoads Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 237 Rhoads Ave is pet friendly.
Does 237 Rhoads Ave offer parking?
No, 237 Rhoads Ave does not offer parking.
Does 237 Rhoads Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 237 Rhoads Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 Rhoads Ave have a pool?
No, 237 Rhoads Ave does not have a pool.
Does 237 Rhoads Ave have accessible units?
No, 237 Rhoads Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 237 Rhoads Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 Rhoads Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
