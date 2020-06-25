237 Rhoads Ave

Amenities

This is a beautiful Condo unit filled with historic charm and modern touches. Through the Arched Entry doorway and across the hardwood floors you will see the updated masonry fireplace in the Living Room. Passed the staircase you will enter the Dining Room with deep black tiles that glitter in the natural light from the large set of windows. The open floor plan of the Dining Room attaches to the updated Kitchen with beautiful granite counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances, and tin like back splash. Off to the side is the door to the full basement where the Washer and Dryer is kept and plenty of storage space is had. Back up the staircase to the Second floor there is a Bedroom to the Left, Bathroom with beautiful tile work and jetted bathtub. Back into the hallway you pass built in storage and enter on the right another Bedroom. Another beautiful updated masonry fireplace graces the room and two closets are passed another set of large windows. A staircase is in this room that takes you up to a third bonus room. Beautiful exposed brick, solid hardwood floors, and an exhaust fan are great features to this room. Back down to the Kitchen you can exit through the back door to a connected patio area. The shared backyard is perfect for entertaining and relaxing. This is a very dog friendly community of responsible pet owners.



3D Tour it now at: https://livetour.istaging.com/1a1b7774-1bce-4194-8dfd-102b107a1da4?ui=true



Schedule an in person appointment NOW at: https://app.tenantturner.com/l/wwwrentingohiocom



No cats.

Small dogs, 30lbs and under only.



Additional Pet Deposit and monthly pet rent is applicable.