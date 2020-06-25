All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 237 E. 11th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
237 E. 11th Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

237 E. 11th Ave

237 East Eleventh Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Weinland Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

237 East Eleventh Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
237 E. 11th Ave Available 08/19/19 -

(RLNE4665136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 237 E. 11th Ave have any available units?
237 E. 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 237 E. 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
237 E. 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 237 E. 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 237 E. 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 237 E. 11th Ave offer parking?
No, 237 E. 11th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 237 E. 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 237 E. 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 237 E. 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 237 E. 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 237 E. 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 237 E. 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 237 E. 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 237 E. 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 237 E. 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 237 E. 11th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Sublet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

80 on the Commons
80 East Rich Street
Columbus, OH 43215
Hayden Lofts
4125 Hayden Lofts Place
Columbus, OH 43016
Albany Glen
5510 Morse Road
Columbus, OH 43230
The Beeker
115 East Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43201
Heathermoor Apartments
2645 Hard Rd
Columbus, OH 43235
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd
Columbus, OH 43229
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr
Columbus, OH 43229
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing