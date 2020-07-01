All apartments in Columbus
Last updated November 6 2019 at 3:42 AM

2367 Walborn Drive

2367 Walborn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2367 Walborn Drive, Columbus, OH 43026
Sweetwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This two-story home, located in the City of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard Local School District. This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the garage, back deck, and finished basement. The second story features all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest). Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Application and leasing details can be found inside.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2367 Walborn Drive have any available units?
2367 Walborn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2367 Walborn Drive have?
Some of 2367 Walborn Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2367 Walborn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2367 Walborn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2367 Walborn Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2367 Walborn Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2367 Walborn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2367 Walborn Drive offers parking.
Does 2367 Walborn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2367 Walborn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2367 Walborn Drive have a pool?
No, 2367 Walborn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2367 Walborn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2367 Walborn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2367 Walborn Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2367 Walborn Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

