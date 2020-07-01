2367 Walborn Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This two-story home, located in the City of Hilliard, feeds into the Hilliard Local School District. This home's first floor features a living room connected to a dining room, a full eat-in kitchen which opens into a large family room with a fireplace, a half bath, and access to the garage, back deck, and finished basement. The second story features all four bedrooms and two full bathrooms (master and guest). Our homes are pet friendly with a one-time fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Application and leasing details can be found inside.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.