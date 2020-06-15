All apartments in Columbus
2363 Jefferson Ave

2363 Jefferson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2363 Jefferson Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
microwave
carpet
Available 04/01/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Linden - Property Id: 206752

spacious 3 bed 1 bath home with off street parking. nothing in this home was left untouched with a full fenced in yard for entertaining, includes washer and dryer. complete remodel.

IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING. 614-975-5168

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. 45.00 application fee per adult. NO prior evictions NO Section 8 NO criminal record Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent. Tenant pays all utilities and maintenance of yard and must obtain renters insurance. Security Deposit is the same as one months rent. Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional 50.00 per month pet fee and a 300.00 non-refundable pet fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206752
Property Id 206752

(RLNE5613617)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

