2363 Jefferson Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Available 04/01/20 3 Bed 1 Bath Home in South Linden - Property Id: 206752



spacious 3 bed 1 bath home with off street parking. nothing in this home was left untouched with a full fenced in yard for entertaining, includes washer and dryer. complete remodel.



IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING. 614-975-5168



RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. 45.00 application fee per adult. NO prior evictions NO Section 8 NO criminal record Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent. Tenant pays all utilities and maintenance of yard and must obtain renters insurance. Security Deposit is the same as one months rent. Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional 50.00 per month pet fee and a 300.00 non-refundable pet fee.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/206752

Property Id 206752



(RLNE5613617)