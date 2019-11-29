All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

235 E. 11th Ave

235 East Eleventh Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

235 East Eleventh Avenue, Columbus, OH 43201
Weinland Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
235 E. 11th Ave Available 08/19/19 -

(RLNE4665133)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 235 E. 11th Ave have any available units?
235 E. 11th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
Is 235 E. 11th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
235 E. 11th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 235 E. 11th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 235 E. 11th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 235 E. 11th Ave offer parking?
No, 235 E. 11th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 235 E. 11th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 235 E. 11th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 235 E. 11th Ave have a pool?
No, 235 E. 11th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 235 E. 11th Ave have accessible units?
No, 235 E. 11th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 235 E. 11th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 235 E. 11th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 235 E. 11th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 235 E. 11th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
