Last updated January 29 2020 at 6:08 PM

2341 Belcher Drive

2341 Belcher Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2341 Belcher Drive, Columbus, OH 43224
Maize-Morse

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
ABOUT
This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom ranch style rental. Updated bathroom and new carpet throughout. Fenced in yard and large unfinished basement. Nicely located home as it is close to lots of shopping and amenities. Come make this pet friendly home yours today! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 914 Sqft.

FEATURES
- Central Heat
- Washer/Dryer hookup
- Tub/Shower

LIVING SPACE
- New Carpet

KITCHEN
-Dishwasher
- Range
- Refrigerator

PET POLICY
-Yes

RENT
-$1075/month

SECTION 8
-Yes

PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.
RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. NO prior evictions!
Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1075 X 3= $3225 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.

Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2341 Belcher Drive have any available units?
2341 Belcher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2341 Belcher Drive have?
Some of 2341 Belcher Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2341 Belcher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2341 Belcher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2341 Belcher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2341 Belcher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2341 Belcher Drive offer parking?
No, 2341 Belcher Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2341 Belcher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2341 Belcher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2341 Belcher Drive have a pool?
No, 2341 Belcher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2341 Belcher Drive have accessible units?
No, 2341 Belcher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2341 Belcher Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2341 Belcher Drive has units with dishwashers.
