2341 Belcher Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8

ABOUT

This beautiful 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom ranch style rental. Updated bathroom and new carpet throughout. Fenced in yard and large unfinished basement. Nicely located home as it is close to lots of shopping and amenities. Come make this pet friendly home yours today! 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 914 Sqft.



FEATURES

- Central Heat

- Washer/Dryer hookup

- Tub/Shower



LIVING SPACE

- New Carpet



KITCHEN

-Dishwasher

- Range

- Refrigerator



PET POLICY

-Yes



RENT

-$1075/month



SECTION 8

-Yes



PLEASE READ THE AD CAREFULLY AND COMPLETELY. IF YOU ARE INTERESTED AND QUALIFIED, BASED ON THE RENTAL GUIDELINES, PLEASE REACH OUT FOR A SHOWING OR YOU MAY APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.S4RE.COM.

RENTAL GUIDELINES Applicants must consent to rental history, credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. $40.00 application fee per adult. NO prior evictions!

Minimum Net Monthly Household Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent: ($1075 X 3= $3225 monthly income). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renter's insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000.00. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy.



Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. If owner approves pets there is an additional $25.00 per month per pet fee and a $300.00 non-refundable pet fee. IF YOU WISH TO PUT IN AN APPLICATION, PLEASE HAVE THE FOLLOWING WITH YOU FOR THE SHOWING Two forms of identification Social security number Last three addresses and landlord information Two personal references Employer information Proof of financial ability to pay rent/ such as paystubs,W2's, bank statements Offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE