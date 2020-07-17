2339 Forest Creek Drive South

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

$30 application fee - $100 holding fee is applied to your Security Deposit upon approval!!!



*Must Qualify for Special:

No Evictions in past 10 years

No rental collections

No Felonies

3X's monthly income

Good Rental References



2 bedroom townhome, 1.5 bathrooms, basement, washer/dryer hookup, private patio, and onsite laundry facility.

UNIT FEATURES

Air conditioning, Private Patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Oven / range, Refrigerator,

Pet Friendly (with breed restrictions)

Park-like setting, plenty of trees, close to schools and parks, on the busline.



Find your new home at Forest Creek. Our professional leasing staff will assist you in finding the perfect apartment. This community offers a selection of featured amenities. Some of these include: convenient on-site parking options, on-site laundry, high-speed internet access all in a park-like setting. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.

2brth351