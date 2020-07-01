2339 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43209 Berwick
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2 story town home on the edge of Bexley. New kitchen, New bath, New windows, and on the bus line. Good neighborhood. Huge basement with washer and dryer hook up. Central air. Hardwood floors throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2339 E Livingston Ave have any available units?
2339 E Livingston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 E Livingston Ave have?
Some of 2339 E Livingston Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 E Livingston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2339 E Livingston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.