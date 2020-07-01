All apartments in Columbus
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

2339 E Livingston Ave

2339 East Livingston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2339 East Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43209
Berwick

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 2 story town home on the edge of Bexley. New kitchen, New bath, New windows, and on the bus line. Good neighborhood. Huge basement with washer and dryer hook up. Central air. Hardwood floors throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2339 E Livingston Ave have any available units?
2339 E Livingston Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2339 E Livingston Ave have?
Some of 2339 E Livingston Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2339 E Livingston Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2339 E Livingston Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2339 E Livingston Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2339 E Livingston Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2339 E Livingston Ave offer parking?
No, 2339 E Livingston Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2339 E Livingston Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2339 E Livingston Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2339 E Livingston Ave have a pool?
No, 2339 E Livingston Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2339 E Livingston Ave have accessible units?
No, 2339 E Livingston Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2339 E Livingston Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2339 E Livingston Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

