Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 2333 Adams Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
2333 Adams Ave.
Last updated January 15 2020 at 12:00 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2333 Adams Ave.
2333 Adams Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2333 Adams Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2333 Adams Ave. Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom House! North Campus location -
(RLNE3659099)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2333 Adams Ave. have any available units?
2333 Adams Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbus, OH
.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbus Rent Report
.
Is 2333 Adams Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
2333 Adams Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2333 Adams Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 2333 Adams Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 2333 Adams Ave. offer parking?
No, 2333 Adams Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 2333 Adams Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2333 Adams Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2333 Adams Ave. have a pool?
No, 2333 Adams Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 2333 Adams Ave. have accessible units?
No, 2333 Adams Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 2333 Adams Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2333 Adams Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2333 Adams Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2333 Adams Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Move Cross Country
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Citizens
51 North High Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Nicholas
12 W Gay St
Columbus, OH 43215
Gateway Apartment Homes
3345 E 7th Ave
Columbus, OH 43219
The District at Linworth
2425 West Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43235
The Farms
5412 Edwards Farms Rd
Columbus, OH 43221
LVQ
50 W Broad St
Columbus, OH 43215
Enclave Village
723 Enclave Village Pl
Columbus, OH 43035
Alkire Gate Apartments
1977 Hidden Gate
Columbus, OH 43228
Similar Pages
Columbus 1 Bedrooms
Columbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with Parking
Columbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Westerville, OH
Dublin, OH
Hilliard, OH
Gahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OH
Newark, OH
Springfield, OH
Grove City, OH
Delaware, OH
Marysville, OH
Pickerington, OH
Mansfield, OH
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Columbus
Tuttle West
Northern Woods
Independence Village
East Broad
Little Turtle
Riverside
Northgate
Apartments Near Colleges
Columbus College of Art and Design
Franklin University
Ohio Dominican University
Ohio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing