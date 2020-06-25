2324 Terrace Dr

Amenities

A luxury over 1500 square feet of finished living space is available for rent. It is located off Bethel Road (not Grandview Avenue as Zillow location places the condo in Grandview incorrectly.) 5 minutes to I-315, 10 minutes to OSU. Dublin School District (Daniel Wright Elementary School, Ann Simpson Davis Middle School and Dublin Scioto High School). Walking distance to Kroger and Walmart, bus line and much more. Well-maintained by owner with all the desired amenities including washer and dryer, nice open layout of kitchen, king-sized owner's suite with walk-in closet and private access bath, private rear enclosed patio, private car port, and finished basement. Don't miss this opportunity. Call or text Kay at (614)580-8892 today!

