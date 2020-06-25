All apartments in Columbus
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

2324 Terrace Dr

2324 Terrance Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Terrance Drive, Columbus, OH 43220
Northcrest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Luxury Condo for Rent - Property Id: 262914

A luxury over 1500 square feet of finished living space is available for rent. It is located off Bethel Road (not Grandview Avenue as Zillow location places the condo in Grandview incorrectly.) 5 minutes to I-315, 10 minutes to OSU. Dublin School District (Daniel Wright Elementary School, Ann Simpson Davis Middle School and Dublin Scioto High School). Walking distance to Kroger and Walmart, bus line and much more. Well-maintained by owner with all the desired amenities including washer and dryer, nice open layout of kitchen, king-sized owner's suite with walk-in closet and private access bath, private rear enclosed patio, private car port, and finished basement. Don't miss this opportunity. Call or text Kay at (614)580-8892 today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262914
Property Id 262914

(RLNE5703906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Terrace Dr have any available units?
2324 Terrace Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Terrace Dr have?
Some of 2324 Terrace Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Terrace Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Terrace Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Terrace Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2324 Terrace Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2324 Terrace Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Terrace Dr offers parking.
Does 2324 Terrace Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2324 Terrace Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Terrace Dr have a pool?
No, 2324 Terrace Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Terrace Dr have accessible units?
No, 2324 Terrace Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Terrace Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Terrace Dr has units with dishwashers.

