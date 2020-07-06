All apartments in Columbus
Last updated July 9 2020 at 10:46 PM

2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive

2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive · (614) 276-8900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive, Columbus, OH 43223
South Central Hilltop

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
$30 application fee - $100 holding fee goes toward Security Deposit upon approval!!!

*Must Qualify for Special:
No Evictions in past 10 years
No rental collections
No Felonies
3X's monthly income
Good Rental References

2 bedroom townhome, 1.5 bathrooms, basement, washer/dryer hookup, private patio, and onsite laundry facility.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Private Patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Oven / range, Refrigerator,
Pet Friendly (with breed restrictions)
Park-like setting, plenty of trees, close to schools and parks, on the busline.

Find your new home at Forest Creek. Our professional leasing staff will assist you in finding the perfect apartment. This community offers a selection of featured amenities. Some of these include: convenient on-site parking options, on-site laundry, high-speed internet access all in a park-like setting. Stop by the leasing office to see everything we have to offer.
Park-like setting with creek running through the property. Close to schools, on the bus line and near shopping! Call Forest Creek Home today!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive have any available units?
2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive have?
Some of 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive offers parking.
Does 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive have a pool?
No, 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive have accessible units?
No, 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2322 Forest Creek Circle Drive has units with dishwashers.
