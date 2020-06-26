All apartments in Columbus
2301 Atwood Terrace

Location

2301 Atwood Terrace, Columbus, OH 43211
South Linden

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled and centrally located, this 2 bedroom home features and full basement with ample storage, large fenced-in backyard, concrete patio, off-street parking, updated kitchen and brand new mechanicals (will be installed just before move-in). Pets are OK, but no aggressive breeds. Each pet requires an additional $300 deposit and $25/month in addition to rent amount. Owner is accepting Section 8 vouchers that cover the entire rent amount after utility allowance. Utilities are not included in rent.

Applicants must consent to rental history credit and criminal background check. EACH resident 18 or over must complete a rental application. 40.00 application fee per adult.

Requirements are: Security Deposit is the same as one months rent. Credit score over 520. No prior evictions. Net household salary needs to be 3 times the monthly rent (if no Section 8 Voucher). Tenant pays all utilities and must obtain renters insurance with minimum personal liability coverage of $300,000. Must add Solutions for Real Estate to the policy as secondary insured. Tenant is responsible for verifying school district. No aggressive breeds of animals. Property offered by Solutions for Real Estate. Please text or call Harvey Yergin at 901-484-9751. Please have above information ready.

Property offered by SOLUTIONS FOR REAL ESTATE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
