Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

2296 Joyce Ave.

2296 Joyce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2296 Joyce Avenue, Columbus, OH 43211
East Linden

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2296 Joyce Ave. Available 06/10/20 Cute & Comfy 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home on near east side - This is an adorable home with lots of architectural charm. This 2 bedroom 1 bath home PLUS full unfinished basement offers great space. Both bedrooms are a generous size and offer nice large windows for great natural light. The living room is very spacious and also offers large windows for natural light as well as plenty of space to entertain family and friends. The kitchen offers great space for an ear in area. The basement is generous in size and has endless possibilities for use. Close to major highways and shopping this home is a must see. Large fenced in back yard. 1 car detached garage. Tenant must provide their own Stove, Refrigerator. Washer & Dryer hook up.

All properties are rented as-is)
*Tenants are subject to the following monthly charges: $12.50 Renters Insurance
$10 HVAC Maintenance program

**Tenant will need to supply refrigerator and stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

