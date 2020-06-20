2290 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202 Old North Columbus
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2290 Indianola Avenue Available 07/17/20 2290 Indianola Ave - Non Smoking-No Pet: 3br/1.5b Single Family: Appliances-Gas Stove/ refrigerator: W/D included *w/d will not be maintained*: Central Air: Parking-D Garage 1c & 2 off street: Basement-Unfinished: Tenant pays all utilities. Window Blinds included
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5823368)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2290 Indianola Avenue have any available units?
2290 Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2290 Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 2290 Indianola Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2290 Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2290 Indianola Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.