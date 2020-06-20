All apartments in Columbus
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

2290 Indianola Avenue

2290 Indianola Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2290 Indianola Avenue, Columbus, OH 43202
Old North Columbus

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2290 Indianola Avenue Available 07/17/20 2290 Indianola Ave - Non Smoking-No Pet: 3br/1.5b Single Family: Appliances-Gas Stove/ refrigerator: W/D included *w/d will not be maintained*: Central Air: Parking-D Garage 1c & 2 off street: Basement-Unfinished: Tenant pays all utilities. Window Blinds included

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2290 Indianola Avenue have any available units?
2290 Indianola Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbus, OH.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 2290 Indianola Avenue have?
Some of 2290 Indianola Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2290 Indianola Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2290 Indianola Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2290 Indianola Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2290 Indianola Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbus.
Does 2290 Indianola Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2290 Indianola Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2290 Indianola Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2290 Indianola Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2290 Indianola Avenue have a pool?
No, 2290 Indianola Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2290 Indianola Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2290 Indianola Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2290 Indianola Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2290 Indianola Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
