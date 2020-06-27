All apartments in Columbus
Find more places like 226 Thurman Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbus, OH
/
226 Thurman Ave
Last updated June 23 2020 at 2:03 AM

226 Thurman Ave

226 Thurman Avenue · (614) 716-9368
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Columbus
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

226 Thurman Avenue, Columbus, OH 43206
German Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
yoga
Perfect Location: German Village 1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom completely renovated apartment--open floor plan, all new stainless steel appliances, brand new everything!

Private reserved parking.

Pet-Friendly!

A++ Location--Directly next door to restaurants and retail including: Fox in the Snow Cafe, Native Juice Bar, Balanced Yoga, W Nail Bar, and Stump! 1 Block to Shiller Park! Minutes to Downtown, Nationwide Children's, the Brewery District, Short North, OSU.

Contact Micha for a showing: 614-716-9368

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 Thurman Ave have any available units?
226 Thurman Ave has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbus, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbus Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 Thurman Ave have?
Some of 226 Thurman Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 Thurman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
226 Thurman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 Thurman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 226 Thurman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 226 Thurman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 226 Thurman Ave offers parking.
Does 226 Thurman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 Thurman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 Thurman Ave have a pool?
No, 226 Thurman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 226 Thurman Ave have accessible units?
No, 226 Thurman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 226 Thurman Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 226 Thurman Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 226 Thurman Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

600 Goodale
600 West Goodale Street
Columbus, OH 43215
The Charleston
5407 Edwards Plantation Dr
Columbus, OH 43221
Bexley House
2877 E Broad St
Columbus, OH 43209
Strathmoor
5541 Bowland Pl
Columbus, OH 43016
The View at Polaris
601 Flarestar Ave
Columbus, OH 43240
Sugar Run At New Albany
5501 New Albany Rd
Columbus, OH 43054
Stone Lodge Apartments
5125 Cedar Dr
Columbus, OH 43232
Abbot's Cove
2960 Abbots Cove Blvd
Columbus, OH 43204

Similar Pages

Columbus 1 BedroomsColumbus 2 Bedrooms
Columbus Apartments with ParkingColumbus Pet Friendly Places
Columbus Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Westerville, OHDublin, OHHilliard, OHGahanna, OH
Reynoldsburg, OHNewark, OHSpringfield, OHGrove City, OH
Delaware, OHMarysville, OHPickerington, OHMansfield, OH

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ColumbusTuttle WestNorthern Woods
Independence VillageEast BroadLittle Turtle
RiversideNorthgate

Apartments Near Colleges

Columbus College of Art and DesignFranklin University
Ohio Dominican UniversityOhio State University-Main Campus
Mount Carmel College of Nursing
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity